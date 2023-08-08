Q2 2023 2U Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 2U, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Steve Virostek, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stephen A. Virostek - 2U, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, Sarah. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to 2U's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call this afternoon are Chip Paucek, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Lalljie, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings press release and slide presentation are available on the Investor Relations website, and a replay of this webcast will be made available later today. Following our prepared remarks, we will take questions.



Statements made on this call will include forward-looking statements regarding our financial and operating results, plans and objectives for management for future operations, the implementation of our platform strategy, anticipated trends for learners and university partners, changes in laws, regulations and agency guidance for our industry and other