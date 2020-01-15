Jan 15, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Tycho W. Peterson - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay. Good morning. We're going to go ahead and get started. I'm Tycho Peterson from the Life Science team. It's my pleasure to introduce our next company this morning, Twist Bioscience. We'll do a breakout in the Yorkshire room right after. And with that, let me turn it over to Emily.



Emily Marine Leproust - Twist Bioscience Corporation - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Tycho for the introduction and the invitation. Thank you, everybody. It's my pleasure to give you an update on Twist Bioscience. I will start by saying that I will be making some forward-looking statement. So as you may know, at Twist, we write DNA. And we strongly believe that DNA is the molecule of the 21st century. DNA is changing the world now, and our customers are using DNA to change the way chemicals are produced, to change the way food are produced in a way that's more sustainable, change the way drug discovery -- are discovered, the way diagnostics is done and even our DNA is