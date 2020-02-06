Q1 2020 Twist Bioscience Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Twist Bioscience Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jim Thorburn, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, and please go ahead, sir.



James M. Thorburn - Twist Bioscience Corporation - CFO



All right. Thank you, Chris. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Twist Bioscience conference call to review our fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results and business progress. Please review our press releases we issued earlier today, which are available at our website, www.twistbioscience.com.



With me on today's call are Dr. Emily Leproust, CEO and Co-Founder of Twist; and also Mark Daniels, Chief Legal Officer of Twist. Emily will begin with a review of recent progress in Twist businesses and Mark is