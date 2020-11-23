Q4 2020 Twist Bioscience Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Twist Bioscience's Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jim Thorburn, Chief Financial Officer.



James M. Thorburn - Twist Bioscience Corporation - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to thank you all for joining us today for Twist Bioscience's conference call to review our fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results and business progress. We did issue our financial results this morning, which is available at our website, www.twistbioscience.com.



With me on today's call is Dr. Emily Leproust, CEO and Co-Founder of Twist. Emily will begin with a review of our recent progress on Twist business. I will report on our financial and operational performance, and Emily will discuss our upcoming milestones and direction, we will then open the call