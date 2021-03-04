Mar 04, 2021 / 06:30PM GMT
Doug Schenkel - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
All right. Good afternoon, everybody, and good morning to those of us -- those of you joining us from the West Coast. My name is Doug Schenkel. I am with Cowen & Company. I'm one of the life science and diagnostic tools team members. It's my pleasure to welcome Emily Leproust and Jim Thorburn, the company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and that company is Twist Bioscience. Welcome to the 41st Annual Cowen and Company Healthcare Conference.
Emily and Jim, Twist is addressing several interesting markets, as you know, and Twist is a key enabler of the synthetic biology industry. And increasingly, the company's growth is driven by demand for NGS-based products, which are sold both to clinical and academic customers, and you're making tremendous progress in securing multiple pharma partnerships and non-dilutive funding to advance data storage. So there is a tremendous amount that's going on exciting at Twist.
Emily, I thought what we would do is I'll hand it over to you for
