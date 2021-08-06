Q3 2021 Twist Bioscience Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Twist Bioscience's Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Angela Bitting, SVP of Corporate Affairs.



Angela Bitting - Twist Bioscience Corporation - Chief ESG Officer & Senior VP of Corporate Affairs



Thank you, Valerie. Good afternoon, everyone. I would like to thank all of you for joining us today for Twist Bioscience's conference call to review our fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results and business progress. We did issue our financial results released this morning, which is available at our website at www.twistbioscience.com.



With me on today's call are Dr. Emily Leproust, CEO and Co-Founder of Twist; and Jim Thorburn, CFO of Twist. Emily will begin with a review of our recent progress on Twist businesses, Jim will report on our financial and operational performance, and Emily will come back to discuss our