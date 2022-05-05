Q2 2022 Twist Bioscience Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Angela Bitting - Twist Bioscience Corporation - Chief ESG Officer & Senior VP of Corporate Affairs
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. I would like to thank all of you for joining us today for Twist Biosciences' conference call to review our fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results and business progress. We issued our financial results release this afternoon, which is available at our website at www.twistbioscience.com.
With me on today's call are Dr. Emily Leproust, CEO and Co-Founder of Twist; and Jim Thorburn, CFO of Twist. Emily will begin with a review of our recent progress on Twist businesses. Jim will report on our financial and operational performance. Emily
