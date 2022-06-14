Jun 14, 2022 / 05:40PM GMT

Matthew Carlisle Sykes - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, everybody. Welcome. My name is Matt Sykes. I'm the life science tools and diagnostics analyst at Goldman Sachs. I have the pleasure of hosting Twist Biosciences this morning, Emily Leproust, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; and Jim Thorburn, Chief Financial Officer. Emily, Jim, thank you for joining.



James M. Thorburn - Twist Bioscience Corporation - CFO



Thank you.



Emily Marine Leproust - Twist Bioscience Corporation - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you.



Matthew Carlisle Sykes - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Why don't I kind of let you set the stage firstly and then talk a little bit about some of the key accomplishments over the past 6 to 12 months and your most recent results and maybe some key opportunities and goals that investors should be focused on for the balance of the year now that we're sitting at midyear?

