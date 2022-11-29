Twist Bioscience Corp Investor Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Factory of the Future Prepared Remarks and Q&A Session Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Angela Bitting, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief ESG Officer. Please go ahead.



Angela Bitting - Twist Bioscience Corporation - Chief ESG Officer & Senior VP of Corporate Affairs



Thank you, Michelle. Hello, everyone, and I'd like to thank all of you in the room and online for joining us today for our prepared remarks and the Q&A from Twist Biosciences Factory of the Future, just outside Portland, Oregon. Slides for today's event can be found on our website at www.twistbioscience.com. With me in the room today are Dr. Emily Leproust, CEO and Co-Founder of Twist; and Jim Thorburn, CFO of Twist. Emily will begin with some prepared remarks, and we'll then open the call for questions. Unfortunately, you will not be able to submit questions or queue for