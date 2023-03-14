Mar 14, 2023 / 06:05PM GMT

Luke England Sergott - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



I'm Luke Sergott, I cover life sciences tools and diagnostics here at Barclays. It's my pleasure to have Emily Leproust, the CEO of Twist; and Jim Thorburn, the CFO. So we're already kind of 30 seconds over. So when I say we just started jumping into that stock -- the shock clock. So I don't know.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystI look at where the business is now versus where it was in 2018 and I look at where the stock is now versus where it was in 2018, and there's a massive disconnect here. Can you walk through how you see -- I mean the business is from -- it's 6x the size it was back then? Talk about the evolution here and really the forward trajectory as you see it from the business as it is today, versus where it's trading.- Twist Bioscience Corporation - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEOYes. I mean in 2018, at the time of the IPO, the