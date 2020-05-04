Q1 2020 Texas Roadhouse Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, Warren, and good evening, everyone. I hope this call finds you and your families safe and secure as we move through these difficult and trying times. By now, you should have access to our earnings release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, and our COVID-19 business update. It may also be found on our website at texasroadhouse.com in the Investors section.



These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We refer all of you to our earnings release and our recent filings with the SEC. These