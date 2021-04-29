Q1 2021 Texas Roadhouse Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Tonya R. Robinson - Texas Roadhouse, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Sylvia, and good evening, everyone. By now, you should have access to our earnings release for the first quarter ended March 30, 2021, and it may also be found on our website at texasroadhouse.com in the Investors section.



