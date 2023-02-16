Q4 2022 Texas Roadhouse Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Texas Roadhouse Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce Mr. Keith Humpich, the Interim Chief Financial Officer for Texas Roadhouse. Mr. Humpich, you may begin.



Keith V. Humpich - Texas Roadhouse, Inc. - Interim CFO



Thank you, Bo, and good evening. By now you should have access to our earnings release for the fourth quarter ended December 27, 2022. It may also be found on our website at texasroadhouse.com in the Investors section.



I would like to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore undue reliance should not be placed upon them.



We refer all of you to our earnings release and our recent filings with the SEC. These documents provide a more detailed discussion of the relevant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. In addition, we may refer to non-GAAP