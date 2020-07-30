Jul 30, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone. Welcome to the Travelzoo Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded.
The company would like to remind you that all statements made during this conference call and presented in the slides that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are described in the company's forms 10-K and 10-Q and other periodic filings with the SEC. Unless required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Please refer to the company's website for important information, including the company's earnings press release issued earlier this morning. An archived recording of this
Q2 2020 Travelzoo Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...