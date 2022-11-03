Q3 2022 Universal Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Universal Electronics Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would like to now hand it over to your speaker, Kirsten Chapman from LHA Investor Relations.



Kirsten F. Chapman - Lippert/Heilshorn&Associates - Inc. - MD and Principal



Thank you, Therese, and thank you all for joining us for the Universal Electronics Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. By now, you should have received a copy of the press release. If you have not, please contact LHA Investor Relations at (415)433-3777 or visit the Investor Relations section of the website. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet. A webcast replay will be available for 1 year at www.uei.com. Any additional updated material nonpublic information that might be discussed during this call will be provided on the company's website where it will be retained for at