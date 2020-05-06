Q1 2020 United Fire Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the United Fire Group Inc. 2020 First Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note, today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Randy Patten, Assistant Vice President and Controller. Sir, please go ahead.



Randy Lee Patten - United Fire Group, Inc. - Assistant VP & Controller, Corporate Finance and Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this call. Earlier today, we issued a news release on the results. To find a copy of this document, please visit our website at ufginsurance.com. Press releases and slides are located under the Investor Relations tab.



Our speakers today are Chief Executive Officer, Randy Ramlo; Mike Wilkins, Chief Operating Officer; and Dawn Jaffray, Chief Financial Officer. Please note that our presentation today may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties