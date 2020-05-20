United Fire Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello. And welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of United Fire Group, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Jack Evans, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Fire Group, Inc. Mr. Evans, the floor is yours.
Jack Barton Evans - United Fire Group, Inc. - Chairman
Thank you, Liz. Good morning, everyone. Please come to order for the meeting. I want to welcome everyone to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of United Fire Group. My name is Jack Evans. I'm Chairman of the Board of Directors. And in accordance with our bylaws, I will be presiding at this meeting. Today's meeting is also being broadcast by live audio webcast. We believe this virtual meeting option will maximize participation of shareholders regardless of their location. This technology enables us to reach a larger audience while containing our costs. In light of public health concerns regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions, we have encouraged
