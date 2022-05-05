Q1 2022 United Fire Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the United Fire Group Insurance 2022 First Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Randy Patten, Assistant Vice President and Corporate Controller. Please go ahead.



Randy Patten -



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this call. This morning we issued a news release on the results. To find a copy of this document please visit our website at ufginsurance.com. Press releases and slides are located under the invest (inaudible) tab. Joining me today on a call, our Chief Executive Officer, Randy Ramlo, and Chief Operating Officer Mike Wilkins. We also have other members of management available to answer questions at the end of our prepared remarks.



Before I turn the call over to Randy Ramlo, a couple of reminders. First, please note that our presentation today may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking