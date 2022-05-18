United Fire Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello. Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of United Fire Group Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Jim Noyce, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Fire Group, Inc. Mr. Noyce, the floor is yours.



James William Noyce - United Fire Group, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. The meeting will please come to order. Good morning, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of United Fire Group, Inc., and thank you all for attending.



I am Jim Noyce, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and in accordance with our bylaws, I will be presiding at this meeting.



It has been a true honor to serve on the UFG Board these past 13 years, with today's meeting marking the first that I have the privilege of presiding as Chairman. I'm grateful for the examples set forth by my predecessor, Jack Evans, who retired as Chairman of the Board last year. I thank Jack for his continued support as well as for the wisdom he