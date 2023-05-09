Q1 2023 United Fire Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Eric John Martin - United Fire Group, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Principal Financial Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining this call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release on our results. To find a copy of this document, please visit our website at ufginsurance.com. Press releases and slides are located under the Investors tab. Joining me today on the call are UFG President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Leidwinger; and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Julie Stephenson.



Before I turn the call over to Kevin, a couple of reminders. First, please note that our presentation today may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions