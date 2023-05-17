United Fire Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of United Fire Group, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Jim Noyce, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Fire Group, Inc. Mr. Noyce, the floor is yours.



James Noyce -



Thank you. The meeting will please come to order. Good morning, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of United Fire Group, Inc., and thank you all for attending. I am Jim Noyce, Chairman of the Board of Directors and in accordance with our bylaws, I will be presiding at this meeting.



Today's meeting is also being broadcast by live audio webcast. We believe this virtual meeting option will maximize participation of shareholders regardless of their location. Thank you very much to those who are participating virtually today. We will conduct our meeting in 2 parts today. First, we will address our formal items of business, followed by a question-and-answer session. You may submit questions through the virtual