Q2 2023 United Fire Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Chuck, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the United Fire Group Insurance Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to United Fire Group's AVP and Director of Investor Relations, Mr. Tim Borst. Please go ahead, sir.



Tim Borst -



Good morning, and thank you for joining this call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release on our results. To find a copy of this document, please visit our website at ufginsurance.com. Press releases and slides are located under the Investors tab.



Joining me today on the call are UFG President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Leidwinger; Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Julie Stephenson; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Martin.



Before I turn the call over to Kevin, a couple of reminders. First, please note that our presentation today may include forward