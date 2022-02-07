Feb 07, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call to discuss the proposed combination of Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines. On today's call, you will hear from Frontier Chairman, Bill Franke; Frontier President and CEO, Barry Biffle; and Spirit Airlines President and CEO, Ted Christie. Also joining us are Spirit CFO, Scott Haralson; Frontier