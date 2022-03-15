Mar 15, 2022 / 06:10PM GMT

Jamie Nathaniel Baker - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - U.S. Airline and Aircraft Leasing Equity Analyst



All right. Folks, the afternoon rolls on. And in the past, Mark and I have toyed with the idea of trying to put together airline panel presentations. We've succeeded from time to time with the aircraft lessors. Tomorrow is reserved for that business. But most airlines have been reluctant to appear on the same stage. One of the reasons that's been given to me in the past is, well, we don't want to give any implication that we might actually be working more closely with these airlines and God forbid, even contemplating a merger. So fast forward to today, and we have a merger, and we have a panel of 2. So this is good. This is what we've been pushing for, for a couple of years. So let me turn it over to Barry Biffle and Ted Christie, the CEOs of Frontier and Spirit Airlines, respectively. Gentlemen, thanks for being here.



Edward M. Christie - Spirit Airlines, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



I'm going to go first.



Barry L. Biffle