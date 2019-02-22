Feb 22, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Jeffrey A. Rogers - Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks, Marianna. Good morning. Thank you for joining the Universal Logistics Holdings Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. Fourth quarter continued the record-breaking trends set in 2018 with the fourth quarter in a row of record revenue and earnings. As a matter of fact, it has been 4 quarters in a row of double-digit year-over-year increases in revenue and earnings.



Consolidated revenue increased over last year $72.3 million or 23% to $386.4 million. Fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $24.9 million, excluding legal reserve, increased 90%. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, excluding legal reserves and losses on