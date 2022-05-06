May 06, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, Erica. Good morning, and thank you for joining Universal Logistics Holdings' first quarter earnings call. Before we jump into the details, I want to take a moment to recognize Universal's over 12,000 associates who have worked so hard to get us to where we are today. We have believed for quite some time the earnings power of Universal is much greater than reflected in past results. And it has been the herculean effort of these incredible team members who have gotten us to this point.



While Universal continues to experience headwinds associated with the supply chain disruptions, automotive production and