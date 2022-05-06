May 06, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Universal Logistics Holdings First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Mr. Tim Phillips, Universal Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Tim Phillips - Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Thank you, Erica. Good morning, and thank you for joining Universal Logistics Holdings' first quarter earnings call. Before we jump into the details, I want to take a moment to recognize Universal's over 12,000 associates who have worked so hard to get us to where we are today. We have believed for quite some time the earnings power of Universal is much greater than reflected in past results. And it has been the herculean effort of these incredible team members who have gotten us to this point.
While Universal continues to experience headwinds associated with the supply chain disruptions, automotive production and
Q1 2022 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...