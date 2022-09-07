Sep 07, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT

Jason Seidl - Cowen and Company, LLC - Analyst



Hey, everyone, and welcome back. I'm Jason Seidl, Cowen's senior transportation analyst, and this is our 15th Annual Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference. With us today, Cowen is pleased and honored to have Universal Logistics. Representing Universal Logistics is Tim Phillips, CEO; and Jude Beres, CFO.



Gentlemen, welcome and thank you for coming.



Tim Phillips - Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO and Director



Thank you.



Jude Beres - Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Jason. Great to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC - AnalystSo I'm just going to jump right into our fireside chat and talk about some questions here.Since you launched a dedicated transport operation in Mexico, can you tell us what you're seeing in terms of near-shoring? And do these trends inform you on further expansion into Mexico?