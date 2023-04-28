Apr 28, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Universal Logistics Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. During the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements based on their best view of the business as seems today. Statements that are forward-looking relate to Universal's business objectives or expectations and can be identified by the use of words such as believe, expect, anticipate and project. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those expectations. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Tim Phillips, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jude Beres, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Steven Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you. Mr. Phillips, you may begin.



Tim Phillips - Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Kyle. Good morning, and welcome to Universal