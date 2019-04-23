UMB Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 23, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

J. Mariner Kemper - UMB Financial Corporation - President, Chairman & CEO



Good morning. It's another beautiful UMB morning. And the weather is great too. So, want to welcome you all to the 2019 UMB Financial Corporation Annual Meeting. We got a full agenda and a great report. And I'm really excited to be with you today. I'll call the meeting to order.



And on your chairs, if you notice, you've got the rules of conduct and the agenda. So please keep in mind there'll be time for questions at the end of the meeting. And if you would please adhere to the limits that you see in the rules of conduct, if you have something to say so that any shareholder who might have something to say will have time. If there's anybody that'd still like to vote, please step up to the table and you can do so at my friends here to the right.



Now I'd like to introduce our directors. We have with us our advisory directors and our directors. And as they stand, if you would please hold your applause until everybody has -- until I said everybody's name, that would be great. We have Robin Beery with us; Casey