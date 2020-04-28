UMB Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

J. Mariner Kemper - UMB Financial Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today for our annual meeting, which is being held virtually for the first time, a sign of our current environment. Our first concern throughout this pandemic has been the safety of our associates, customers and communities, and I hope all of you are staying safe and healthy as we weather the storm together.



After the business portion of our meeting, I'll discuss more about UMB's response and how we're here to help.



Even though this year is anything but typical, there is a familiar flow and theme to our