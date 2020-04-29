Q1 2020 UMB Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Kay Gregory - UMB Financial Corporation - Director of IR & Senior VP



Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2020 call. Mariner Kemper, President and CEO; and Ram Shankar, CFO, will share a few comments about our results. Jim Rine, CEO of UMB Bank will also be available for the question and answer session.



