Q3 2020 UMB Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the UMB Financial Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kay Gregory, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kay Gregory - UMB Financial Corporation - Director of IR & Senior VP



Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter 2020 Call. Mariner Kemper, President and CEO; and Ram Shankar, CFO, will share a few comments about our results. Jim Rine, CEO of UMB Bank; and Tom Perry, Chief Credit Officer, will also be available for the question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, let me remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements, all of which are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the currently unknown potential impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. These risks are included in our SEC filings and are summarized on Page 2 of our presentation. Actual results and other future circumstances or aspirations may differ from those set forth in any forward-looking