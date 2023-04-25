UMB Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you. Morning, and thank you all for joining us today for our Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Before we conduct the business meeting this morning, I'd like to wish our company, UMB Financial Corporation, a happy birthday. 110 years ago yesterday, April 24, 1913, UMB reserved -- received its first bank charter from the State of Missouri.



As we celebrate this important milestone I want to take a moment to reflect on the significance of this achievement. During the past 11 decades and through all economic cycles, UMB has grown, diversified and thrived by staying true to our values and employing the best in our business. We continue to provide the