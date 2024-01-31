Q4 2023 UMB Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello all, and welcome to UMB Financial's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results call. My name is Lydia, and I will be your operator. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand you over to Kay Gregory with Investor Relations to begin today's call.



Kay Gregory - UMB Financial Corp - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 call. Mariner Kemper, President and CEO, and Rob Schaefer, our CFO, will share a few comments about our results. Jim Ryan, CEO of UMB Bank, and Tom Terry, Chief Credit Officer, will also be available for the question and answer session. Today's presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These risks are included in our SEC filings and are summarized on slide 45 of our presentation. Actual results may differ from those set forth in forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. We undertake no obligation to update them, except to the extent required by securities laws. All earnings per share metrics discussed on this call are on a