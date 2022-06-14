Urban One Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 14, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Urban One's 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting. As a reminder, this meeting is being recorded. During the meeting, the company may share with you certain projections or forward-looking statements regarding future events or its future performance.



We caution you that certain factors, including risks and uncertainties, referred to in the Form 10-Ks, 10-Qs and other reports we periodically file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by any projections on forward-looking statements.



This meeting will present information as of June 13, 2022. Please note that Urban One's disclaimers (sic) [Urban One disclaims] any duty to update any forward-looking statements made today in today's presentation. A replay of the 2022 annual meeting will be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight June 14, 2022, until 12:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight June 17, 2022.



Callers may access the replay by calling (866) 207-1041. International callers may dial direct at