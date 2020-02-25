Q4 2019 Rent-A-Center Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for holding. Welcome to Rent-A-Center's fourth quarter earnings conference call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Your speakers today are Mr. Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer of Rent-A-Center; Maureen Short, Chief Financial Officer; and Daniel OâRourke, Senior Vice President of Finance. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. OâRourke. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel B. OâRourke - Rent-A-Center, Inc. - SVP of Finance



Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Our earnings release was distributed after market closed yesterday, and it outlines our operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.



All related materials, including a link to the live webcast, are available on our website at investor.rentacenter.com.



As a reminder, some of the statements provided on this call are forward-looking statements which are subject to many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially