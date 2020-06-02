Rent-A-Center Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 02, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Rent-A-Center, Incorporated. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mitch Fadel. Mr. Fadel, the floor is yours.



Mitchell E. Fadel - Rent-A-Center, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Welcome on behalf of the Board of Directors and management. I'm pleased to welcome you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Rent-A-Center, Inc.



I am Mitch Fadel, the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the company, and I'll act as Chairman of the meeting today, which I now call to order. Mr. Matt Grynwald, Assistant General Counsel of the company, will serve as Secretary of this meeting and has been appointed to determine the presence of a quorum. Ms. Ann Freeman with Computershare has been appointed as the Director of Elections for the meeting and is also in attendance today. Ms. Freeman has taken an oath of office. The proxy holders appointed by the Board of Directors