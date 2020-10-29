Q3 2020 Rent-A-Center Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer of Rent-A-Center; Maureen Short, Chief Financial Officer; Anthony Blasquez, Executive Vice President of Rent-A-Center Business; Jason Hogg, Executive Vice President of Preferred Lease; and Daniel O'Rourke, Senior Vice President of Finance and Real Estate.



Daniel B. OâRourke - Rent-A-Center, Inc. - SVP of Finance



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Our earnings release was distributed after the market closed yesterday, and it outlines our operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2020. All related materials, including a link to the live webcast, are available on our website, at investor.rentacenter.com.



As a reminder, some of the