Oct 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and thank you for holding. Welcome to Rent-A-Center's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.
As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Your speakers today are Mr. Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer of Rent-A-Center; Maureen Short, Chief Financial Officer; Anthony Blasquez, Executive Vice President of Rent-A-Center Business; Jason Hogg, Executive Vice President of Preferred Lease; and Daniel O'Rourke, Senior Vice President of Finance and Real Estate.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. O'Rourke. Please go ahead, sir.
Daniel B. OâRourke - Rent-A-Center, Inc. - SVP of Finance
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Our earnings release was distributed after the market closed yesterday, and it outlines our operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2020. All related materials, including a link to the live webcast, are available on our website, at investor.rentacenter.com.
As a reminder, some of the
Q3 2020 Rent-A-Center Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...