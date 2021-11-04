Nov 04, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and thank you for holding. Welcome to Rent-A-Center's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Thursday, November 4, 2021.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Metrano. Please go ahead, sir.
Brendan James Metrano - Rent-A-Center, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you all for joining the Rent-A-Center team this morning to discuss our results for the third quarter of 2021. We issued our earnings release after the market closed yesterday, and hopefully you've had a chance to review it. The release and all related materials, including a link to the live webcast, are available on our website at investor.rentacenter.com.
On the call today from Rent-A-Center, we have Mitch Fadel, our CEO; Jason Hogg, Executive Vice President of Acima; Anthony Blasquez, Executive Vice President of the Rent-A-Center Business segment; and Maureen Short, CFO.
As a reminder, some of the statements provided on this call are forward-looking statements, which are subject to many factors that could
Q3 2021 Rent-A-Center Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 04, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...