Dec 08, 2021

Rayna Kumar



Good afternoon, everyone. I am Rayna Kumar, and I lead fintech equity research here at UBS. I'm lucky to have with us today, the whole Rent-A-Center team, Mitch Fadel, CEO; Maureen Short, CFO; Jason Hogg, EVP of Acima. Thanks all of you for joining me today.



Mitchell E. Fadel - Rent-A-Center, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Rayna.



Questions and Answers:

Great. So I always like to keep these fireside chats interesting. So if you have any questions for the Rent-A-Center team, feel free to type it into the chat window, don't be shy, and I will be happy to read them out to the team. But first, let's start off with my question.So Mitch, Maureen and Jason, lease-to-own is an underfollowed area of the payments market. I've been getting tons and tons of questions buy now, pay later. And and more recently on LTO. So maybe you can talk to me a little bit -- give us all a little bit of a high-level overview of the LTL market. And really how -- like how does the flow of an LTO transaction work?