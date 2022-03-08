Mar 08, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Bobby Griffin - Raymond James - Analyst
Good morning, [guys]. Thank you for joining us this morning in our conference. For those who don't know me, I'm Bobby Griffin. I cover consumer hard lines especially retail, as well as convenience store retail, here at Raymond James.
This morning, we're privileged to host the senior management team from Rent-A-Center at our conference. In attendance are CFO Maureen Short, VP of Investor Relations Brendan Metrano. Today's format is going to be a quick presentation from Maureen to go over some of the high-level stuff for Rent-A-Center, followed by Q&A from the audience and myself.
So with that, Maureen, first, thank you for joining us. I must say it's great to see everybody in person again after two years of virtual. So with that, I'll turn it over to you.
Maureen Short - Rent-A-Center, Inc. - EVP-CFO
Great. Thanks, Bobby. Thanks everybody for joining. I know it's bright and early this morning, so thanks for getting up early. So and like Bobby mentioned, I'll just spend a few minutes talking through at
Rent-A-Center Inc at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference Transcript
Mar 08, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...