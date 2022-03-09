Mar 09, 2022 / 06:50PM GMT

Jason Daniel Haas - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



Thank you all for joining us today, and thank you for those who are joining us virtually. I'm Jason Haas, and I cover the lease-to-own industry here at Bank of America. And I'm really excited to be joined today by Maureen Short, who's the CFO of Rent-A-Center. So thank you again for being here.



Maureen B. Short - Rent-A-Center, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



All right. Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - VPSo diving right into questions. The first one is just on how do you think we should think about growth in operating leverage coming out of what seems like it will be an investment year in 2022?- Rent-A-Center, Inc. - Executive VP & CFOYes. So 2022 does look a little different than the prior couple of years. We did at Rent-A-Center benefit from some of the government relief programs related to the pandemic. And so, our customers