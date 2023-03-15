Mar 15, 2023 / NTS GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. My name is Jason Haas, and I cover Upbound Group and Retail Hardlines here at Bank of America. And I'm really excited to be joined today by Mitch Fadel, who is the CEO of Upbound Group. So Mitch, thank you again for joining us.



Thanks for the invite. Jason. I appreciate it.



- BofA Securities, Research Division - VPSo maybe to get started, I was curious if you talked about why you chose to recently change your name to Upbound Group and how the company will operate differently under this new infrastructure?- Upbound Group, Inc. - CEO & DirectorYes. Good question. We're pretty excited about Upbound Group. It's really a holding company name. And the gist of it is, we're a whole lot more than just Rent-A-Center these days. We bought a