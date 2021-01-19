Jan 19, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Dewey Steadman - United Therapeutics Corporation - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to the presentation of the INCREASE study results and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. I'm Dewey Steadman, Head of Investor Relations at United Therapeutics.



Please note that our presentation today will include forward-looking statements, and I encourage you to read the risk factors in our most recent quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC for risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ.



Today, we're pleased to have Dr. Steven Nathan, who's the Director of the Advanced Lung Disease Program and Director of the Lung Transplant Program at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia and a key INCREASE study investigator. Dr. Nathan will dive into the INCREASE results.



Following Dr. Nathan's presentation, Michael Benkowitz, our President and Chief Operating Officer of United Therapeutics, will provide an update on our commercial plan in PH-ILD, assuming an April approval of the pending supplemental new drug application.

