Mar 16, 2021 / 07:10PM GMT
Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Great. Thank you, Kevin, so very much for dialing us in. And we have United Therapeutics, Dr. Martine Rothblatt; and then James Edgemond, also joining us. Whatever I say these names, I have to tell you all that I just get a little scared, I'm really bad with names. So when I say them, I'm just praying internally, I'm getting them right, even though I've known Martine and James for so long.
But thank you so much, Martine and James for joining us. We've got Dewey, I believe, who's got a quick -- something to read. And then Martine will give us a an update on United Therapeutics, and we'll go into the fireside chat.
Dewey Steadman - United Therapeutics Corporation - Head of IR
Yes. Good afternoon. Our remarks today may include forward-looking information about our business, and please see our SEC filings for risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. And thanks, Hartaj.
Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research
