Jun 01, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Eun Kyung Yang - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Hi, everyone. This is Eun Yang, a biotech analyst at Jefferies. This is my pleasure to host a fireside chat with James Edgemond, Chief Financial Officer, United Therapeutics. As a reminder, if you -- James will be taking questions from the audience later. So feel free to type any questions you might have in the box on the (inaudible). So before we start Q&A, James, would you like to give us a short overview.



James C. Edgemond - United Therapeutics Corporation - CFO & Treasurer



I would, Eun. Thank you, and thank you for inviting Gil and I to this year's Jefferies Virtual Health Care Conference. We always appreciate the introduction. So thanks for having us. And what I would like to begin with a quick overview, 2021 has really already been an exciting year for UT. We've had 2 major product launches already and an NDA at the FDA. So it's only the beginning of June, but we've had launches with Remunity, which is our new subcutaneous pump, and we received approval for