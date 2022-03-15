Mar 15, 2022 / 01:20PM GMT
Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, Ben. Really appreciate it. Always really good work to make it so easy for us. Hey, everybody. We have today for our first day of the Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference, one of the companies I have been following for a long time called United Therapeutics. Their Chief Financial Officer, James; and Patrick, Head of Technical Ops, if I'm not mistaken. Sorry, if I give you a promotion, Patrick, or maybe not. But we have both of them joining us today for a conversation.
So both of you, welcome. And James, maybe you could start off with about a 3- to 5-minute state-of-the-business intro. But really appreciate having both of you here.
James C. Edgemond - United Therapeutics Corporation - CFO & Treasurer
Yes. Good morning, Hartaj. Really first, I want to thank you for inviting us to the fireside chat this morning and Oppenheimer for the opportunity to join the conference now, as I mentioned, but also throughout the day.
And before I jump into it, Hartaj, let
