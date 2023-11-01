Q3 2023 United Therapeutics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Dewey Steadman - United Therapeutics Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you, Rafael, and good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the United Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. Accompanying me today -- accompanying me today are Dr. Martine Rothblatt, our Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Benkowitz, our President and Chief Operating Officer; James Edgemond, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Pat Poisson, our Executive Vice President of Technical Operations; and Dr. Leigh Peterson, our Executive Vice President of Product Development and Xenotransplantation.



Remarks today will include forward-looking statements representing our expectations or beliefs