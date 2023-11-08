United Therapeutics Corp at UBS BioPharma Conference Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Yes. And with me today, our next company, United Therapeutics, from where we have Pat Poisson, who is the Executive Vice President of Tech Ops. How are you doing today?



Patrick Poisson - United Therapeutics Corporation - Executive VP of Technical Operations



Good, good.



Questions and Answers:

Thanks for joining us. It's a real pleasure. So I wanted to understand the therapeutic story, a little bit in more detail today in the fireside chat. We have 25 minutes and ask more questions about the manufacturing with which you are the closest to in the organization. So I would love to get your perspective maybe perhaps we can start off by just getting like a high-level background about United Therapeutics for investors that might not be familiar with it.- United Therapeutics Corporation - Executive VP of Technical OperationsSure, sure. So. like to thank UBS for having us down here. Before I go into any details, I just