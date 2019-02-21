Full Year 2018 Valneva SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Valneva 2018 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must remind you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 21st of February 2019. And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Thomas Lingelbach, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas Lingelbach - Valneva SE - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & President



Thank you. Good day. Welcome to our full year 2018 financial results analyst call, during which we would also provide you with some business update both with regards to our 2018 achievement but also how the year 2019 started thus far. We have had a terrific year 2018, marked by excellent, strong financial results, growth on product sales, solid development on our gross margins and EBITDA exceeding our previous guidance and for the first time in the company's history, a net profit result for the year 2018. Another record that we broke in 2018 is related to R&D milestones or benefit value inflection